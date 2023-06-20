Turley on Hunter Biden Plea Deal: ‘This Is Going to Look Like You Ticketed the Getaway Driver After a Bank Robbery’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” after the announcement of the plea deal for Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, Fox News legal analyst and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley warned the perception of the agreement would not be well received by many.

According to Turley, given the avoidance of jail and the lack of a mention of serious charges, the deal would reinforce the belief that there is a double standard within federal law enforcement.

“This plea deal has the makings of an avoidance of any jail time,” he said. “But more importantly, it was an evasion of the more serious allegations facing Hunter Biden and the Biden family. So it is historic in the sense that the president’s son is going to plead guilty to criminal acts. It’s going to be very controversial for critics. I think for many, this is going to look like you ticketed the getaway driver after a bank robbery.”

“Many people view the influence peddling allegation as being a very serious form of corruption with potential crime, and he’s going to plead guilty to relatively minor tax and gun charges,” Turley added. “And that’s not going to satisfy a lot of folks.”

