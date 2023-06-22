Dershowitz: ‘Thank God’ GOP Controls House and Can Probe ‘Probable Cause’ of ‘Impeachable’ Offense by Biden, Hunter Can’t Plead 5th

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that the allegation from a whistleblower that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, demanded payment from a Chinese businessman with his father in the room is “probable cause” of an “impeachable offense” of bribery and merits investigation. Dershowitz also stated that it’s a good thing Republicans control Congress right now so they can investigate and that Hunter Biden can’t invoke the 5th Amendment “because his lawyers have said that he’s no longer subject to any criminal prosecution.”

Dershowitz stated that if President Biden was there while Hunter Biden demanded money and knew of Hunter’s demand, “that would be an impeachable offense. That would be the crime of bribery.” But cautioned that we don’t know if that’s the case since Hunter Biden could be lying about whether his father was there.

He added, “But there is probable cause. And this has to be investigated. And thank God for our system of checks and balances that we have a Congress that is not controlled by the party in power and can do the kind of investigation, and Biden can’t plead his 5th Amendment anymore, because his lawyers have said that he’s no longer subject to any criminal prosecution. So, please, go forward with these investigation[s].”

