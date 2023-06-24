GOP Rep. Moore on Biden Impeachment, Schiff Censure: ‘The American People Expect Us to Hold Them Accountable’

Representative Anna Paulina Luna’s (R-FL) resolution censuring Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and an effort to impeach President Joe Biden initiated by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) using privileged motions had several detractors, including some of those from within their Republican caucus. However, Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said he did not see a problem with it.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 on Friday, Moore said the American people “expect” accountability and saw the before mention efforts as justified.

“The American people expect us to hold them accountable,” he said. “After what they’ve done to President Trump, certainly I think that we have to look at impeaching Biden — especially with the information that is coming forward with recorded phone calls. There’s just a lot out there that we know now about China. And so I don’t have a problem with it. That’s what we have to do. The American people expect that. And certainly, Adam Schiff, the censure resolution — he needed that.”

“He was the man that led this impeachment that you and I have been talking about, this Russia collusion narrative that we’ve been talking about that impeded the President from doing his job,” Moore continued. “Schiff, knowingly and willingly, because he had information. He had some information that the American people and a lot of Congress didn’t have access to, and yet he pushed this narrative that Trump colluded with Russia to hold the presidency up, to hold the nation hostage and spend millions upon millions of dollars to actually just cripple the presidency and the leader of the country.”

“The two things we’ve done this week — whether it is impeaching Biden or working in that direction, and certainly censure Adam Schiff — the American people expect that,” he added. “We do it by the book. We don’t try to run around the rules. I think sometimes the left abuses those rules. We try to play by the law. But I think, at the same time, the American people expect us to move. I think you saw that this week.”

