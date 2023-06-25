Cardin: Putin Has ‘Lost His Credibility with His Own People’

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the armed rebellion from the Wagner Group exposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “lost credibility with his own people.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “So, how concerned are you at this moment? What does this say about Putin’s hold on power? There’s instability in a country that has thousands of nuclear warheads.”

Cardin said, “Well Putin brought this upon himself doing business with the Wagner Group we know what they are thugs, dealing with thugs. So this was not unexpected.”

He continued, “Putin has lost his credibility with his own people. His account of why he went into Ukraine is now being challenged, I think, with public opinion and Russia itself. We recognize that we have to be very careful with regards to the nuclear capacity of Russia.”

Cardin added, The United States is provide incredible amount of military equipment to the Ukrainians. I think 75 billion dollars to date. We’ve organized the international community provided a great deal of assistance. Can we do more should be doing more? Absolutely. This is a critical time for Ukraine. This counteroffensive is to be defining as to where we’re going to be in the next year or two. So, it’s incredibly important we maintain our support and not be fooled by what’s happening in Russia today as to the need to the Ukrainians.”

