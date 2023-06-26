DeSantis: Trump Already Promised Historic Mass Deportations and ‘Didn’t Do It’ — He ‘Didn’t Have Anything out of the Ordinary’

During a portion of an interview with Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin on Sunday aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” 2024 presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that his 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump, already promised historic mass deportations when he ran in 2016, “and then didn’t do it.” And “didn’t have anything out of the ordinary.”

Melugin said, “[H]is primary opponent, former President Donald Trump, is pledging, this time around, he is going to carry out the largest wave of mass deportations in U.S. history. So, I asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to respond to that.”

Melugin then played a clip of DeSantis saying, “Well, he said that in 2016 as well and then didn’t do it. I mean, they had some, but they didn’t have anything out of the ordinary. So, I think we would be much more assertive than he was in his first administration.”

Melugin also asked, “So, if I’m hearing you correctly, President Trump promised in 2016 mass deportations and you feel he didn’t deliver. You’re saying you will deliver on mass deportations?

DeSantis responded, “Yeah, we will. We’ll — there’s going to be a firm and swift consequence to violating the law.”

