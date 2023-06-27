Nikki Haley: ‘Looks Like’ Biden’s Love for Hunter Greater than His Love for America

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that it “looks like” President Joe Biden’s “love for his son” Hunter Biden was “greater than the love for his country.”

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro said, “The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this the that, it is also the story of a father’s love. Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter and will never treat him lesser then. So he has a father first. Take it or leave it.”

Haley said, “First of all lets say, ‘Ok is the love for his son greater than the love for his country?’ Because that’s what it looks like. It smells bad Sandra. There’s clearly something there and there’s clearly something that needs to be found out. This is about accountability. Whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat, we’ve gotta have accountability. If you don’t address this, it will happen again, and we can’t have a situation where we think a president is compromised.”

She added, “We can’t have a situation where we have a son going rogue, raising money, threatening, or saying that he can get things that he can’t. And so I think if the Department of Justice can’t handle this, then I think Congress is right to go ahead and step forward. We’ve got to start taking these kinds of issues seriously and we’ve gotta bring ethics back to D.C.”

