EEOC Commissioner: SCOTUS Just Brought Education into Line with Employment Law

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Commissioner Andrea Lucas stated that the Supreme Court’s ruling on racial preferences in college admissions has finally brought education law on college admissions more into line with employment and hiring law, “which has always been more restrictive in terms of the use of race.”

Lucas stated, “My reaction is that actually, the Supreme Court is finally bringing into alignment education law with employment law. For over 40 years, the Supreme Court has been more conservative on employment law and has restricted any use of race motivated by interests like diversity or equity or systemic racism or societal discrimination. So, really, I find the court’s opinion today really to just be reaffirming what the court has held in other areas about the fact that we should not be using race as a justification for any decision-making.”

She added that the court’s ruling “isn’t going to change the standards in employment law. It’s really just bringing it back into alignment with employment law, which has always been more restrictive in terms of the use of race. It’s extremely restrictive in the employment space.”

