Issa: COVID Censorship Was ‘Dangerous’ for Health, Correct Information Was Stifled

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) discussed the lawsuit by Missouri and Louisiana over government pressure on tech companies to censor content on social media and noted that accurate statements on the coronavirus were often stifled on social media, while inaccurate government-approved views on the virus were promoted, which was dangerous to “people who were trying to make health decisions” who only got one, inaccurate view of how to make decisions during the pandemic.

Issa said, “[T]he reason that our First Amendment has been so important to so many is it’s — the very reason that we have lasted 247 years as a republic is that, in fact, we’re able to switch parties back and forth, we’re able to switch ideas back and forth, because the ideas of the opposition are not stifled. And in this case, misinformation, disinformation, and wrong information from the administration was allowed to go out, while dissenting views — often correct dissenting views — were stifled. And that is dangerous to a lot of things, including people who were trying to make health decisions that, quite frankly, only got one side of the story during this pandemic.”

