Kennedy: English Is Not Kamala Harris’ ‘First, Second, Third or Even Fourth Language’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Friday on FNC’s “The Story” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments on “culture” makes it seem like “English is not her first, second, third or even fourth language.”

In a clip at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans last week, Harris said, “Culture is, it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And, and, and present culture is the way we express our feeling about the moment. And, and we should always find times to express how we feel about that moment that is a reflection of joy.”

Guest host Trace Gallagher said, “The vice president has a history of these baffling and indecipherable comments even going back to her time as California attorney general. My question is, you know, it’s not really confidence-building when you hear these types of comments. What are your thoughts on this?”

Kennedy said, “She’s struggling for a couple of reasons. Number one, she doesn’t appear to be prepared. Number two, no matter how well-prepared you are, you have to be able to express yourself. And with respect, I would say the vice president needs to work on being a little more articulate. A cynical might say that based on her performances, that English is not her first, second, third or even fourth language.”

He added, “But number three, you know, I think sound advice for anyone, politician or not, is always be yourself unless you suck. If you suck, have enough self-awareness to know you suck, and try to do better. And I just don’t get the impression that the vice president is–she’s not being herself. She’s trying to sound smart instead of just saying what she believes and saying it in a clear articulate manner that the average American who’s busy can understand.”

