Burgum: I Wouldn’t Do Business with Trump — ‘You’re Judged by the Company You Keep’

Republican presidential candidate Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would not do business with former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “How do you explain Donald Trump’s role?”

Burgum said, “There’s a whole industry that talks incessantly, non-stop, about these kinds of questions.”

Todd said, “You’re running to lead this party and in order to become the leader of the party, you have to understand yet current leader has this hold on constituents that you want to lead. What’s your diagnosis?”

Burgum said, “Here in North Dakota, people who voted for Donald Trump also voted for us, so we know a lot about Donald Trump voters, but we also know that Republican primary voters, they want to win in 2024. How we’re going to win is we will present ourselves when we get to next January and next February when the voting starts is we have the best chance at beating Joe Biden.”

Todd asked, “Would you ever do business with Donald Trump?”

Burgum said, “I don’t think so.”

Todd asked, “Why?”

Burgum added, “I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep.”

Todd said, “So you would do business with him?”

Burgum said, “No.”

