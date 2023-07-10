Pence: Trump Could Only End Ukraine War in One Day if He ‘Gave Putin What He Wanted’

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday on FNC’s “Americas Newsroom” that the only way former President Donald Trump could solve the Ukraine war in a day was if he gave Vladimir Putin what he wanted.

When asked how the war ends, Pence said, “I think it ends by giving the Ukrainians what they need to win.”

He continued, “My former running mate likes to talk about solving it in a day. The only way you would solve this war in a day is if you gave Vladimir Putin what he wanted.”

Pence added, “I gotta tell you, they’re all meeting in Vilnius in Lithuania this week for NATO. If I really believe — and I’ve met Vladimir Putin and looked him right in the eye — I would tell you, if Vladimir Putin overruns Ukraine, if he simply wears down the United States and the West, I have no doubt in my mind that he’s gonna cross the border. Maybe Lithuania itself, or Estonia, or Latvia, or the countries in the Baltics, and those will be countries where we would have to send our armed forces to go and fight under our NATO treaty. I think it’s in the interest of our country to give them what they need, to stop them there, repel them there.”

