Dem Rep. Moskowitz: Secret Service ‘Never Thought About Drugs’ Coming into White House

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Fox News Tonight,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that the Secret Service “never thought about drugs coming in and out of the White House.” And that it’s unacceptable that the Secret Service cannot determine who brought the cocaine into the White House.

Moskowitz said, “I don’t think it’s acceptable that we can’t get an answer. But, to be clear, this is an area that was installed by John Kelly a couple of years ago for visitors that go to the West Wing. … It is not for people who work there on a regular basis. It’s not for anyone related to — the family, the Trump family or the Biden family. It’s not for anyone with high-level security clearance. And those other instances about drugs being brought into the White House, those actually were found in screening. Now I agree with Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) that there [need] to be changes. Because, obviously, the fact that there [are] no drug-sniffing dogs at the White House — by the way, I don’t think [are] any at the Capitol. … As far as anthrax or ricin, I can’t go into the details, because some of that, obviously, was done in the briefing and is classified, but there are protocols in place and there is also technology in place to catch anthrax and to catch ricin if it were to wind up in the White House.”

He added, “I think, quite frankly, they never thought about drugs coming in and out of the White House.”

Moskowitz concluded that the fact that someone was able to bring cocaine into the White House and get away with it is “disturbing.”

