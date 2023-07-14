House Dem Whip: Not Funding Abortion with Pentagon Tax Dollars Is ‘an Assault on Freedom’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) responded to arguments that the Pentagon’s abortion policy that Republicans are seeking to change in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) amounts to taxpayer funding of abortion by stating that efforts by the GOP To change the policy to prevent tax dollars from paying for abortion are “another step in their march towards a national abortion ban.” And “taking away their liberty. This is an assault on freedom.”

After listening to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) arguing that the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy is taxpayer funding of abortion, Clark said, “My response to that is this is another step in their march towards a national abortion ban. And we are telling servicewomen in this country, we’re telling our military, fight for our freedom, but you don’t get freedom. You don’t get the freedom to make your healthcare decisions. You don’t get the freedom to make those decisions with your family, your doctor, and in accordance with your faith. So, the message here is outrageous to women servicemembers. They’re saying you are not allowed to travel for the health care that you need while you are serving our country, defending liberty. And that’s why we’ve seen this issue be so wildly unpopular with the American people in election after election, in poll after poll, because the American people understand this is fundamentally taking away their liberty. This is an assault on freedom.”

