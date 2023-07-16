Christie: Tucker Carlson Has Always Been Wrong About Ukraine Support

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson had always been wrong in opposing the U.S. support for Ukraine.

Discussing Carlson’s questions to former Vice President Mike Pence, anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “You weren’t at the Tucker Carlson forum, but if you were being pressed on Ukraine like that, how would you have responded?”

Christie said, “I would have said, you’ve always been wrong about this, Tucker, and you’re still wrong.”

He added, “In fact, what’s going on is this is a proxy war with China. The Chinese are funding the Russian war by buying Russian oil. They’re coordinating with the Iranians to provide lethal weapons, and we can decide when to have this conflict. Right now the Ukrainians are willing to fight this fight for themselves if they have our support to be able to win it. If the Chinese watch us back away from Ukraine as Tucker Carlson and others would advocate, believe me, the next move will be Taiwan.”

Stephanopoulos said, “He was getting standing ovations. You don’t think that’s a big sell in the Republican Party?”

Christie said, “I don’t, and as I travel around, George, I’m not saying there is not some division in the party. There is. That’s obvious, but I still absolutely believe, both from what I have seen in polling and what I’m experiencing anecdotally, that a majority of Republicans want us to be supporting Ukraine because those folks are fighting for their own freedom, their own liberty, and they’re degrading the Russian army and sending a message to the Chinese. Those are all good things for America.”

