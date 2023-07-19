Christie: DeSantis ‘Wrong,’ Trump’s Conduct Damaging U.S., Not His Indictments

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was wrong that prosecuting former President Donald Trump would damage the country.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “I want you to listen to what Governor Ron DeSantis told CNN about Trump receiving this target letter. Listen to this.”

When asked about former President Donald Trump possibly being charged for January 6, DeSantis said, “This country is going down the road of criminalizing political differences, and I think that’s wrong. I do not want to see him — I hope he doesn’t get charged. I don’t think it would be good for the country, but at the same time I’ve got to focus on looking forward.”

Blitzer asked, “Would you trust a president DeSantis to go ahead and enforce the rule law?”

Christie said, “Look, based on what he just said there it gives you concerns, doesn’t it? I mean, look, no one is above the law, and the fact is that what’s damaging to the country, I think this is where Ron is getting it wrong, is Donald Trump’s conduct. Remember he was complaining about the last indictment and a number of people in my party, but you can’t complain about the indictment and not acknowledge that the conduct where you lie to your lawyers, where you show around classified documents regarding our intelligence activities and our military activities. Wolf, what that does is potentially put our troops at risk and potentially put our intelligence officers at risk when they are out there doing dangerous things around the world. It’s hurting them when he does that.”

