GOP Rep. Luna: Dems Are Defending FBI, DOJ Against Charges They Favored Hunter Biden, ‘a Privileged White Male’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) stated that Democrats are defending the FBI and DOJ against allegations that they engaged in soft treatment of “Hunter Biden, a privileged white male” as they argue that the justice system is biased in favor of privileged white people.

Luna said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:25] “[T]hey kept trying to either bring this back to Trump and/or they kept trying to bring this back to the issue of race, which I found incredibly ironic…they were saying that Republicans were trying to make this about a two-tiered justice system of which we were robbing black and brown people of the acknowledgment that there’s a two-tiered justice system against black and brown people. So, I brought up the point during my questioning, that isn’t it ironic that, per their definition, Hunter Biden, a privileged white male who’s been given special treatment by the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the IRS, [for] which they are then going to bat for is the exact same person that we are trying to criminally investigate, and yet, they are saying that this is an issue about race.”

