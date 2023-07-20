GOP Sen. Kennedy: DOJ Will Try to Make Trump the Nominee, ‘That’s Who President Biden Wants’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that he thinks the Justice Department will do “whatever they can to make sure that President Trump is the nominee, because that’s who President Biden wants.” And Biden “thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat.”

Kennedy said, “I don’t know what the facts are. I haven’t seen the indictment yet. I will say, in terms of the politics — and this is the cynical point of view — but I think some Americans are drawing this conclusion, that President Biden and President Trump have a co-dependency, President Trump wants President Biden as an opponent, because he thinks he’ll be easiest to beat. President Biden wants President Trump as an opponent, because, given President Biden’s poll numbers — he polls right up there with Bud Light — he thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat. Now, one of them’s going to be wrong. But I think, I hate to say this, but I think it’s a fair observation, I think the Justice Department’s going to do pretty much what it — at the senior levels — whatever they can to make sure that President Trump is the nominee, because that’s who President Biden wants.”

