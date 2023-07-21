Elder: ‘We Just Had Gay Pride Month — Maybe It’s Time for Let’s Take It Easy on the White Man Month’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Republican presidential hopeful Larry Elder criticized the view some on the left were presenting about so-called “structural racism” while dismissing aspects of black-on-black crime as racist.

“Well, you know, we just had gay pride month,” he said. “Maybe it’s time for ‘let’s take it easy on the white man’ month. The sad truth is that 60% of the shootings, the robberies, the homicides in America are committed by black people. The sad truth is half of the homicide victims in America are black, almost all killed by other blacks, as same race crime murder is the same race crime. Most of the — most whites who are killed are killed by other whites. According to the CDC, a young black man aged 10 to 43, I’m not making this up, is 13 times more likely to be murdered than a young white man.”

“And contrary to what Joe Biden said at Howard University recently, they ain’t being killed by white supremacists,” Elder continued. “They’re being killed by other blacks. Now, unless you’re prepared to say black people are just genetically inclined to commit more crime, you have to ask yourself, what the devil’s going on? And what the devil is going on is the 10,000-pound elephant in the room, which is the epidemic of fatherlessness — 70% of black kids enter the world today without a father, in the home married to the mother.”

