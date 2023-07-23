Pelosi: Trump Is the Puppeteer, He Makes GOP Supporters ‘Look Pathetic’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump was a “puppeteer” making those who do his bidding “look pathetic.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “In a private call, the now Speaker Kevin McCarthy told the former president that he supported the idea of expunging Trump’s two impeachments but apparently he didn’t commit to bringing it to the floor for a vote. You oversaw both of these impeachment proceedings. What is your reaction to that notion?”

Pelosi said, “The president was impeached because we had no choice. He had undermined our national security and jeopardized our well being of our country. I was very careful about bringing any impeachment forward. But when the president made that phone call in terms of Ukraine, there was no choice. We had no choice. He must be impeached. Kevin is playing politics. It is not even clear if he constitutionally can expunge those things. If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on spot, that is a decision he has to make. but this is not responsible. This is not about the flag still being there. This is about being afraid. As I’ve said before, Donald Trump is the puppeteer, and what does he do all of the time but shine the light on the strings, these people look pathetic.”

