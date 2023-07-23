Schiff: Expunging Donald Trump’s Impeachment ‘Is a Farce’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that if Republicans attempt to vote in Congress to expunge Donald Trump’s impeachment are embarking on a “farce”

Anchor Jonathan Capehart asked, “In the minute we have left, Speaker McCarthy has said he supports expunging Donald Trump’s impeachment. What do you make of that prospect? Especially as the lead impeachment manager for his first impeachment.”

Schiff said, “There is no constitutional provision, or constitutional mechanism to do such a thing. It is a farce.”

He continued, “It doesn’t mean they won’t do it. McCarthy and the Republican leadership in Congress have shown there is no floor below which they will not sink to debase themselves for Donald Trump. We could very well have a vote on it. It will be a meaningless gesture to their most flawed, unethical leader. You know, Kevin McCarthy will probably not have any problem with that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN