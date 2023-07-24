Kinzinger: ‘Republican Party Will Burn Down in the General Election’ if Trump Is 2024 Nominee

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Monday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that the Republican Party would “burn down” if former President Donald Trump is the GOP presidential nominee for 2024.

Kinzinger said, “DeSantis, he’s Trump-lite, he’s a younger version of Donald Trump. That was his play. It’s not working because if you want Donald Trump, guess what, you’re going to vote for Donald Trump. I think DeSantis is DOA in this election.”

He continued, “This is just a wag, a wild guess, I think the only people who have a shot besides Donald Trump, potentially Tim Scott. Tim Scott is the guy who I think really could surprise people, similar to Bill Clinton in ’92. Chris Christie actually has a shot if there is a widespread kind of understanding that Donald Trump is utterly unfit for office, and he’s been the one that has really taken Donald Trump head on. It’s a very small path, of course, and then I think, you know, I think it’s people like that that may have a shot. But no, this is Donald Trump’s campaign, this is Donald Trump’s race. He’s probably going to win this primary.”

Kinzinger added, “That doesn’t mean the other Republicans listening to this that don’t like Donald Trump, stay on top of this. Try to save the party. Because it’s a noble fight, and frankly, the Republican Party will burn down in the general election in 2024, if, in fact, it is Donald Trump, and that’s when you can rebuild.”

