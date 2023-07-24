Nikki Haley on Disney: DeSantis Should Not ‘Spend Taxpayer Dollars Suing Companies’

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that her competitor for the GOP nomination, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), should not spend taxpayers’ dollars on suing the Walt Disney Company.

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked, “I was going to ask you about business and a shifting sort of playing field in terms of how the Republican Party has sort of looked at business a lot of this has to do with wokism, anti-wokism, I’m thinking about Disney in particular. You actually got both I think praised and condemned for your position against DeSantis as it related to Disney. There’s also so many other things happening around the country whether it comes to Second Amendment issues, whether it comes to climate, banks that do business with certain people, don’t do business with other people, how you think about that and how you think about the free market.?”

Haley said, “You know, as governor businesses were my partners. If you take care of your business community, you take care of the economy. You know, small businesses are the heartbeat of America. And so I always knew if businesses had cashflow, they didn’t go on vacation they hired more people. So you want to be partners. Look, I totally disagreed with Disney when they went and they hit on the Don’t Say Gay bill. I don’t think companies need to get into politics. I think they need to stay out of it. But I also don’t think that governor should spend taxpayer dollars suing companies.”

