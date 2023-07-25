Rand Paul: I’ve Referred Fauci to the Justice Dept. for Prosecution

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) revealed that he had once again made a referral for former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s prosecution by the Department of Justice.

According to the Kentucky Republican, Fauci lied to Congress, which he said was a felony.

“Senator, this was because enormous amounts of money were on the line with the work that we were doing with this Wuhan lab and all the grants that these researchers and virologists get from NIH,” host Laura Ingraham said about Fauci’s reluctance to tie China to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Correct. That’s all involved in all of this.”

“Yes, it involves money,” Paul responded. “But as you’ll recall, when Anthony Fauci came before my committee, he said, absolutely, he funded no gain-of-function research in China. But we now have an email from him, where he describes the research they’re doing and says, you know what, we are suspicious of the lab because we know they are doing gain-of-function research. He describes the project, but the project he described is the project he funded.”

“So, everything he’s been telling us from the very beginning has been a lie,” he added. “We’ve documented that it’s a lie, and it’s a felony to lie to Congress. And so, I’ve referred him not once but now twice to the Attorney General of the United States for prosecution. But as you know, this attorney general is the most partisan attorney general we’ve ever had. And it’s good luck on getting him to do his job.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor