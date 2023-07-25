Sharpton: DeSantis ‘Saying We Should Erase’ Blacks, LGBTQ Folks

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Tuesday on “Deadline” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) had said “we should erase” black and LGBTQ people.

Sharpton said, “When we look at the president and vice president, they stood there today with the survivor of the Till family, talking at that very moment in Florida, you have a state Board of Education that is saying that we are going to change how black history is taught. You have a governor who has said that we don’t need to say anything that makes others uncomfortable when it comes to blacks or, for that matter, LGBTQ and others.”

He continued, “So you have the contrast of America. You have a president saying, no, we shouldn’t forget. We have a governor who is running for president saying we should erase.”

Sharpton added, “You have the people in the middle, the victims, represented by Mamie Till-Mobley, that is saying we have got to not doctor up, fix up, cover up. We need to open up and see who we are so we can get better. It is not to make people hate. It is not even to make them uncomfortable. It’s for them to realize where we are so we can get to where we need to go.”

