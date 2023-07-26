Clyburn: I Don’t Know ‘What All Is In’ FL’s History Standards, But DeSantis Is Showing He Can’t Be President

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that Florida’s history standards are an instance where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) “is showing people every day why he is ill-prepared to be president of the United States.” But also acknowledged that he wants to learn “what all is in that list of suggestions as to how they should teach history.”

After criticizing a part of the standards on slavery on how instruction will include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit[,]” Clyburn stated, “I’m pretty interested in finding out what all is in that list of suggestions as to how they should teach history. I’m wondering today what will be taught about the Rosewood Massacre that had such an impact on Florida, and I’m sure would have an impact on anybody reading the history of Florida.”

He added, “I’ve been saying for years that we should teach the full history of this country, the history of those who came here in search of freedom, as well as the history of those who came here having lost their freedom. Those who came of their own free will, and those who came against their will. Those histories must be taught and taught truthfully. And I think that DeSantis is showing people every day why he is ill-prepared to be president of the United States.”

The Rosewood Massacre that Clyburn referenced is specifically mentioned in Florida’s standards as an event to be taught for the benchmark “Describe the emergence, growth, destruction and rebuilding of black communities during Reconstruction and beyond.” Which says that “Instruction includes acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans but is not limited to 1906 Atlanta Race Riot, 1919 Washington, D.C. Race Riot, 1920 Ocoee Massacre, 1921 Tulsa Massacre and the 1923 Rosewood Massacre.”

