DeSantis: I’d ‘Sic’ RFK Jr. on FDA or CDC

During an interview with Outkick released on Wednesday, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that while he wouldn’t want to make Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. his running mate, he would want to “sic him on the FDA if he’d be willing to serve or sic him on CDC.”

DeSantis said, “I’m aligned with him on Fauci and the corruption in the health bureaucracies 100%, and I think he’s probably done — said some other things that I agree with too, but, at the end of the day, he’s more liberal, very liberal on some [things]. He used to say — I don’t know if he still believes this — that if you deny climate change, you should go to jail, things like that. So, it’s like, conservative voters, they would want those positions flushed out and he opposed the affirmative action ruling to say you can’t racially discriminate. On that, he would have wanted that to remain. So, I just think, at the end of the day, you need somebody that’s going to reflect the values of the broad coalition. Yes, the medical stuff, I’m very good on that. So, that does appeal to me. But there [are] a whole host of other things that he’d probably be out of step with. And so, on that regard, it’s like, okay, if you’re president, sic him on the FDA if he’d be willing to serve or sic him on CDC. But in terms of being veep, if there [are] 70% of the issues that he may be averse to our base on, that just creates an issue.”

