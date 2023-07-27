Kasich: DeSantis’ Anti-Woke Doesn’t Work — ‘It Comes Across as Angry’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he believes Republican primary voters are rejecting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) anti-woke campaign because it came across as angry and divisive.

Kasich said, “There is absolutely no redeeming value in any way, shape, or form about what happened during the period of slavery. It’s just kind of impossible that anybody would have tried to ring something good out of it is nuts. In terms of his problem, look, he’s getting a lot of bad headlines now. I saw earlier this week that he was saying that he was going to pivot to be more positive, to talk about positive things that would put him in a new light.”

He continued, “I think this whole road that he’s been on, the anti-woke road, I’ve been saying Andrea, as long as you and I have been talking here, it’s not going to work. It doesn’t work. It comes across as angry. It comes across as divisive. I think if he were to start to move to a more positive explanation about the things that he did in Florida while he was governor, I think it could help him.”

Kasich added, “You know, people said he’s inevitable as the number two and now they say he’s dead. It’s not true. He’s got time to recoup, but he’s going to have to recoup, but if he doesn’t do it with a positive message and a vision I think he could be finished.”

