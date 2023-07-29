‘It’s Not a Perception, Brother — It Is a Reality’: U.S. Rep. Moore Decries Double Standard of Justice

Just hours after a U.S. District Court judge rejected a plea deal between the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden’s defense counsel, Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to investigate former President Donald Trump announced the former president was facing more indictments for his alleged wrongdoing in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation.

The timing has raised questions about a double standard of justice within the Biden administration.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 on Friday, Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the perception of a double standard of justice was the reality.

“It’s not a perception, brother,” he said. “It is a reality. It is exactly what’s going on. If you’ve got the right political connections, whether you’re the Clintons, Obama, Bidens — whatever the case may be, Hollywood elites — you get a pass on things that conservative everyday Americans, and especially Donald Trump, because they are terrified of him. He is actually vox populi, the voice of the people. There are two sets of standards.”

“The IRS agents testified that when they got ready to go after Hunter Biden on this apparent federal tax fraud charges, it was cut and dried with them,” Moore continued. “They needed to move. They said, ‘No, you can’t go looking for him. Wait until he comes looking for you.’ Really? You go out and defraud the American taxpayers, or the IRS, I should say, of millions of dollars and see how long it takes the IRS to get to your door.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor