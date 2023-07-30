Chris Christie: Trump Will Be ‘Out on Bail’ During Campaign — Can’t Beat Biden

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump would be “out on bail” during the presidential campaign.

Therefore, according to Christie, Trump can’t beat President Joe Biden.

Christie said, “You can’t say there was no underlying potential crime here. This was the withholding on classified confidential information from the government, after 18 months of asking Donald Trump to return it voluntarily. Not only did he not return it, he lied about having it. This is not the kind of thing we can’t do. I want you to think about the potential effect on our troops and our intelligence officers, by having this stuff just laying around and him willy-nilly showing it to whoever he feels like, to be a showoff on the back deck at Mar-a-Lago. This is not what a former president should be doing.”

He continued, “I want voters to listen to this. It is most likely that by the time we get on the debate stage August 23, the front-runner will be out on bail in four different jurisdictions, Florida, Washington, Georgia, and New York. Out on bail. I mean, that doesn’t even clear the low-class bar that Donald Trump is advocating for. Look, I’m running for president because I want to do the big things.”

He added, “Joe Biden will be the president again if Donald Trump’s the nominee.”

