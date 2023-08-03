Graham: Donald Trump Is Going to ‘Fight Like Hell,’ ‘Be the Next President’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted that despite the seeming double standard of justice within the Biden administration, former President Donald Trump would win in 2024.

“How did Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden get away with top secret classified documents?” host Sean Hannity said. “Had it — in Hillary’s case, how did she get away without a raid? How did Joe get away without a raid? How did Hillary get away with deleting subpoenaed emails? Nothing happened, no raid, no arrests, nothing, no charges.”

“Well, it’s a double standard,” Graham replied. “The only reason we know about the Burisma deal that about a week before he goes to Ukraine, Burisma officials pay about four or five million dollars to Hunter Biden and his friends to get him to fire the prosecutor. That worked. There is no independent media in this country.”

“They’re in the tank for the Democratic Party,” he continued. “Thank God for Jim Jordan and Representative Comer. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t know any of this. So what do we do? Donald Trump is going to fight like hell. He’s going to win the nomination. He’s going to be the next president. This indictment that they came up with has got a bunch of — it’s going to hit a bunch of legal walls, Sean. They’re actually trying to charge to the guy with — yeah?”

