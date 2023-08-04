Harris: ‘People Are Thankful’ for Bidenomics and Won’t Have All Their Tires Flattened Thanks to Infrastructure Bill

During an interview with Milwaukee’s TMJ4 News on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on President Joe Biden’s poor job approval numbers and how this reflects on Bidenomics by stating that everywhere she goes, “people are thankful” for the Biden economic policy and that thanks to the Biden administration’s infrastructure policy, people won’t have the expense of all of their tires “being flat because of those roads and bridges.”

TMJ4 Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asked, “The President’s job approval numbers in Wisconsin in a recent poll show that he still has low numbers. Does that suggest to you that Bidenomics isn’t working or benefiting everyone?”

Harris responded, “Well, I’ll tell you, I’m traveling the country. And I hear from — everywhere I go, whether I’m in a rural town or an urban town — and I’m traveling all corners of our country — people are thankful. For example, look at the issue of medical debt. For so long, our seniors in particular really were suffering under medical debt, they just couldn’t afford their prescriptions. We’ve now capped the cost of prescription medication at $2,000 a year for our seniors. Building back up America’s roads and bridges, people are tired of being required to travel over potholes and bridges that are breaking down. It’s expensive when all of your tires — when you lose — your tires…ended up being flat because of those roads and bridges. So, when we’re talking about building back up America, it’s everything from building back up seniors, giving them quality of life, but also building America’s infrastructure.”

