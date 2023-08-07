Dem Rep. Chu: Unlike Trump, Hunter ‘Interacted with the Law’ — Hunter Got a ‘Fair’ Deal

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) stated that Hunter Biden “interacted with the law. That’s very much unlike former President Trump, who has flaunted the law so many times.” And that Hunter “got a fair plea deal from the prosecutors.”

Chu stated, “Hunter Biden did plead guilty. He interacted with the law. That’s very much unlike former President Trump, who has flaunted the law so many times. I think there is a huge contrast between Biden and Trump, and, in fact, that Biden got a fair plea deal from the prosecutors. They are still working it out, of course.”

Host Kristen Welker then cut in to say, “Republicans say it was a slap on the wrist. They say that there are two systems of justice at play here.”

Chu responded, “Well, this is not what I understand. And in fact, the person who was in charge of it was a Trump appointee. So, he made that negotiation happen.”

Chu added, “I think that Hunter Biden is a sideshow for the Republicans, and that they haven’t even dealt with the allegations fairly. I also think that the American people don’t really care about Hunter Biden. They do care about larger issues like where their next dollar is coming from.”

