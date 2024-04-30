Florida is suing President Joe Biden’s administration over its changes to Title IX, which mandate the acceptance of transgender ideology, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Tuesday.

“Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its unlawful Title IX changes. Biden is abusing his constitutional authority to push an ideological agenda that harms women and girls and conflicts with the truth,” DeSantis said.

“We will not comply, and we will fight back against Biden’s harmful agenda,” he added, providing a screenshot of the lawsuit:

Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its unlawful Title IX changes. Biden is abusing his constitutional authority to push an ideological agenda that harms women and girls and conflicts with the truth. We will not comply, and we will fight back against Biden’s harmful… pic.twitter.com/fBLjgLKDWX — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 30, 2024

The new Title IX regulations are being interpreted as promoting gender confusion, using the term “gender identity” rather than biological sex to describe certain situations. This opens the door for not only promoting but forcing the embrace of transgender ideology, which the Biden Administration has been doing over the years.

RELATED — Rachel Levine Pushes Doctors, Pediatricians to Be “Proactive” “Ambassadors” for Trans Ideology

Pitt Department of Pediatrics / YouTube

Manny Diaz Jr., the Florida Commissioner on Education, made it clear in a letter that Florida will fight the new rule.

“The rule will not take effect until August 1, 2024. Florida will fight this. At Governor Ron DeSantis’ direction, no educational institution should begin implementing any changes,” Diaz wrote in the letter, adding that Biden’s administration “maims the statute beyond recognition in an attempt to gaslight the country into believing that biological sex no longer has any meaning.”

WATCH — Riley Gaines: Left Trying to Achieve “Systemic Eradication of Women”

DeSantis backed Diaz, making it clear in a video message that “Florida rejects Joe Biden’s attempt to rewrite Title IX.”

Florida’s response to Joe Biden trying to inject gender ideology into education, undermining opportunities for girls and women, violating parents' rights, and abusing his constitutional authority: We will not comply. pic.twitter.com/12pnpOU68Z — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2024

Florida now joins Texas in formally suing the Biden administration over the changes to Title IX. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the Lone Star State’s lawsuit this week as well.

As Breitbart News reported:

It [Paxton’s press release] goes into further detail, explaining that the new rule “contorts these protections for women by forcing schools to accommodate the wishes of men claiming to identify as women (or ‘transgender’) to enter female-only spaces and join female-only organizations,” the statement says. “This would force schools to permit biological males to use female restrooms and lockers. If schools refused, federal funding would be withheld.” Paxton’s office notes that the Biden administration first attempted to implement this via informal agency guidance. Ultimately, Paxton believes the new rule “violates existing federal law, ignores the Constitution, and denies women the protections that Title IX was intended to afford them.”

“Texas will not allow Joe Biden to rewrite Title IX at whim, destroying legal protections for women in furtherance of his radical obsession with gender ideology,” Paxton’s office said in a statement.

“This attempt to subvert federal law is plainly illegal, undemocratic, and divorced from reality. Texas will always take the lead to oppose Biden’s extremist, destructive policies that put women at risk,” the press release added.

Florida’s lawsuit comes as the Biden administration continues to push transgender ideology through other avenues as well, forcing transgenderism into the workplace via updated federal workplace guidelines from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Under the new rules, forms of “harassment” include refusing to allow a biological man into a women’s bathroom or repeatedly misgendering an employee.