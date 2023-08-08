Joaquin Castro: ‘Very Pathetic’ DeSantis Will Never Be President

Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would never be president because his campaign was a “very pathetic” imitation of former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was recently asked about his new border proposal, which would allow potentially deadly force against drug traffickers who demonstrate hostile intent. Take a listen.”

On NBC, Reporter Dasha Burns said, “How do you discern if it’s a child, a mother or a cartel member?”

DeSantis said, “Obviously if it’s a child, you’re not going to do that.”

Burns said, “But pregnant mom in a baseball cap with a backpack.”

DeSantis said, “They have indications. If you have people blowtorching through a border wall,.”

Burns said, “How do you know you’re using deadly force against the right people?”

DeSantis said, “It’s like what you would do in any situation, same way a police officer would know, same way somebody operating in Iraq would know.”

Tapper asked, “What did you make of that?”

Castro said, “A few things. number one, he is talking about a kind of racial or ethnic profiling of people. And if Ron DeSantis was ever to become president and implemented that policy, it’s likely that it would not only harm migrants, but would actually end up harming a bunch of people, brown skinned people who are American citizens. So it’s very dangerous.”

He added, “But the second thing, Jake, I don’t think Ron DeSantis is ever going to be president of the United States. His campaign is going nowhere. He is trying to imitate Donald Trump, and it’s very pathetic.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN