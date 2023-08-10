White House: ‘All’ Big Storms ‘We Continue to See Are Definitely Caused’ by Warming, Might Declare Emergency

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated that President Joe Biden hasn’t decided whether he’ll declare a national emergency on climate and that “all the severe storms” that “we continue to see are definitely caused as a result of what’s going on in the rising temperature across the globe.”

Kirby said, “The President hasn’t made a decision yet on declaring a national emergency on climate, Poppy. But, for all intents and purposes, he’s treating this with all the due gravity and the seriousness that the climate crisis deserves. It’s been a focus for him since day one.”

He added, “I don’t want to get ahead of the President or his decision-making here. All I can tell you is that, as an administration, we’re going to stay focused on the climate crisis. It is front and center. It is right in front of us. And these wildfires and all the severe storms that we’re — that we continue to see are definitely caused as a result of what’s going on in the rising temperature across the globe. And so, we’ve got to treat this seriously.”

Kirby further stated, “I’m not making a speculation one way or the other, Poppy. I’m just not going to speak to the president’s decision-making on that.”

