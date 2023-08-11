Deutsch Warns MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ May Cease to Exist if Trump Elected in 2024

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” show regular Donny Deutsch offered a panicked warning to viewers about the possibility of a Trump victory in 2024.

According to Deutsch, if former President Donald Trump were successful in his bid to reclaim the White House, freedom would be “over.”

Deutsch also said that the program he was on, “Morning Joe,” could cease to exist.

He said those potential consequences raised the stakes for the 2024 election.

“‘Morning Joe’ might, just to take a little example, ‘Morning Joe’ might not exist anymore because Donald Trump has said, as all autocrats say, what they will do,” he said. “And he said, ‘If I’m elected, I want the FCC reporting directly into me.’ And he will cancel the show. I mean, you need to think that, excuse me, that extreme, it’s over. Freedom is over if Donald Trump gets elected, it’s that simple. No other issue matters. Every other issue sprinkles down from that. However you feel about the economy. However, you feel about whatever issue you are dealing with, we turn into an autocracy. What our forefathers fought for 250 years ago is over. That’s what’s at stake in this election. Everything else is a subtext to that.”

(h/t Mediaite)

