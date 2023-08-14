Hillary Clinton: GOP Needs to Be Held Accountable For Supporting Trump’s ‘Lies and Divisiveness’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that she hoped the Republican Party was held accountable for supporting former President Donald Trump’s “lies and divisiveness.”

Clinton said, “One of the important comments that came out of this long day in Georgia was by the former lieutenant governor when he said, this is a pivot point. The Republican Party needs to move away. Quit being part of a cult is what he meant. You follow someone who lies to you, undermines the legitimate processes of government. Move away from him politically and trying to get back to politics in the sense that we used to think we had it, despite all of the human frailties that accompanied it.”

She continued, “You have parties that would sanction and hold accountable their own members. I was on the impeachment inquiry staff. You can’t make up my life. Back in 1974 when the impeachment by the House Judiciary Committee was voted on, four Republicans voted to impeach President Nixon, then the members of the Senate leading Republican Senators Barry Goldwater, Howard Baker and Hugh Scott went to see President Nixon and said, this was a bipartisan vote, you need to resign.”

Clinton added, “That is almost impossible to imagine today because of what has happened and what they have allowed to happen to themselves. I hope that we won’t have accountability just for Donald Trump and if there are others named in the indictments along with him for their behavior, but we will also have accountability for political party that has just thrown in with all of the lies and divisiveness and lack of any conscience about what was being done to the country.”

