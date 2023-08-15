Dem Rep. Dean: ‘We Don’t Have the Evidence’ with Hunter Biden, But I Know Trump’s Worse

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that she can’t say whether naming a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case was the right call “because, certainly, we don’t have the evidence. But I will judge the fact that this is not at all equivalent to what we’re talking about with Donald Trump.”

Co-host Jessica Dean asked, “What do you make of the attorney general naming this special counsel? Do you think it was the right move? And how do you hope that Biden and his campaign address this moving into the election?”

Rep. Dean responded, “I can’t judge whether it was the right move, because, certainly, we don’t have the evidence. But I will judge the fact that this is not at all equivalent to what we’re talking about with Donald Trump. Take a look at this indictment, I remember, Jessica, I stood on the floor of the Senate when we were involved in the trial for impeachment number two, and I remember part of my presentation was around that now-famous phone call that the president made with Mark Meadows to Brad Raffensperger in Georgia saying he just wanted to find 11,780 votes. … I remember the phone call, to me, felt like the tip of the iceberg. And now, as I read this indictment, this 98-page indictment, we see what was underneath that tip of the iceberg, more than 40, 50 people working day and night, hour after hour, day after day, flying across the country to lie and to try to steal the election.”

