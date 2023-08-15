DeSantis: ‘I Think’ I’d Ban TikTok Since It’s ‘a Threat’ — Current Legislation Would Invade Privacy

During an interview with CNBC on Monday aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Last Call,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he thinks he would ban TikTok if elected and thinks the app “represents a threat to our country, given China’s ownership of it” and the amount of data it harvests. DeSantis also stated that he doesn’t like current federal legislation on the matter because it’s “way too heavy-handed” and “would invade people’s privacy.”

Host Brian Sullivan asked, “Would you ban TikTok?”

DeSantis responded, “I think so.”

Sullivan then cut in to say, “Or try.”

DeSantis then stated, “I don’t like the bill that was done, this DISCLOSE Act. I think that was way too heavy-handed. I think it would invade people’s privacy. But the amount of stuff going in with TikTok, I do think represents a threat to our country, given China’s ownership of it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett