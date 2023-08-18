Trump: We Should Have ‘Matching’ Tariffs on Nations with Tariffs on U.S.

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump argued that there should be matching, reciprocal tariffs on goods from any nations that have tariffs on goods from the United States.

Trump said, “The other thing I want to have is a matching tax where if India charges us — India’s very big with tariffs. I saw with Harley-Davidson. I was saying, how do you do in a place like India? [They said,] oh, no good, sir. Why? They have 100% and 150% and 200% tariffs. So, I said, so they can sell their Indian motorbike…they can sell that into our country with no tax, no tariff? … And I came down very hard on them. But, India’s a very big — Brazil is very big on tariffs, very, very big. … So if India’s charging us too — so what I want to have is a — call it retribution, you can call it whatever you want. If they charge us, we charge them.”

He added that the policy could be called reciprocity, or you could “call it equalization, if they charge us, we charge them, very simple.”

