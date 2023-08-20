Comer: ‘We Are Facing Obstruction Like Has Never Been Demonstrated in the History of Congressional Investigations’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told FNC host Maria Bartiromo that the level of obstruction from federal agencies and the Biden legal team was unprecedented for the House Oversight Committee.

“We know, talking to the banks, that they’re under considerable pressure not to cooperate with us,” he said. “I have been saying for months, Maria, that we are facing obstruction like has never been demonstrated in the history of congressional investigations. Not only are we being obstructed by the Biden legal team. We’re being obstructed by the Department of Justice. We’re being obstructed by the FBI, by the Secret Service, by the IRS, by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.”

“And the next question is, will we be obstructed by the new special counsel, David Weiss, investigating this?” Comer continued. “We have produced — with every subpoena we have issued, we have produced more new damaging evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence-peddling schemes. And we believe the next bank records that we’re going to subpoena will tell a whole lot bigger story about how involved Joe Biden was in this Biden influence peddling scheme or Biden corruption.”

