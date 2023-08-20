Walz: GOP Presidential Candidates ‘Pretty Weird Group of Folks’ with No Ideas

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the 2024 Republican presidential candidates were “a pretty weird group of folks.”

Discussing Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND), Walz said, “Doug is a friend, and it’s kind of sad to me to hear the interview you did, which was a good one asking all of the hard questions. We work hard on things governors do, whether it’s a flood diversion around Fargo to make sure the seasonal floods of the Red River don’t hit and agricultural issues. But Doug wouldn’t answer the questions that need to be answered. You were asking what will come out of this debate. The minute they step out on the stage, the American people have lost. Are they going to debate who can ban the most books? Doug, he didn’t tell you this. He signed a six-week abortion ban which is hugely unpopular and simply wrong in America.”

He continued, “The sad part is I do believe Doug is the most normal of these people, that is a pretty weird group of folks that are going to be on that debate stage, but he’s trapped in a Republican Party with no ideas.”

He added, “I think Donald Trump and the Republican Party have poisoned it to people. No one trusts our institutions, and no one trusts Congress. No one trusts any of us because all they do attack.”

Walz concluded, “After Wednesday and what transpires, the craziness on that stage, people will start to understand this as we get closer.”

