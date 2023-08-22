Adams: Migrant Influx Is ‘Greatest’ ‘Humanitarian Crisis the City Has Ever Witnessed’

During a portion of an interview with CBS News aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that the city opening up housing for migrants on Randall’s Island “is not a sign of progress” on how the city is handling the influx of migrants into the city, but is a sign that the surge of migrants into New York City is “the greatest — I believe — humanitarian crisis the city has ever witnessed.”

CBS News National Correspondent Jericka Duncan said, “Since spring of last year, New York City officials say they’ve provided shelter and care for over 100,000 asylum seekers. On Randall’s Island is where you’ll find the latest center to open, with rows of cots, a place to shower, and a dining area. Mayor Eric Adams says it’s expected to house up to 3,000 people.”

Duncan then played a clip where she asked Adams, “Is this a sign of progress, or does this speak to the humanitarian crisis your city is facing?”

Adams responded, “This is not a sign of progress. This is a sign of a crisis, the greatest — I believe — humanitarian crisis the city has ever witnessed.”

