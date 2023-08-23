MSNBC’s Reid on GOP Debate: DeSantis Was Just Yelling A Lot’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday on her network’s post-GOP debate analysis that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was “just yelling a lot.”

Reid said, “It definitely felt like, I don’t really understand why they did that tonight. I’m not sure what any of them are running for. They all felt like they could be cabinet members, in a Trump administration. None of them struck me, personally as somebody who could actually be president.”

She continued, “Christie I think was going to come across as a bigger figure. I thought he was going to be more of a presence, I thought he disappeared except for that clip where he did the Chat GPT line at Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy seemed like sort of your annoying freshman roommate in college. It is not clear why, what he was trying to do other than being provocative at every moment he could.”

Reid added, “DeSantis was just yelling a lot. I’m not sure why he was yelling. Why he thinks that yelling made him seem like yet more statue than he did. Other than Nikki Haley, who I thought conducted herself well and seemed like a reasonable Republican politician, who kind of made sense. None of them, to me, even attempted to project the stature of president would have, other than at times Mike Pence. Why think is the most unpopular.”

