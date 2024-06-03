October Surprise: Georgia Court Schedules Fani Willis Conflict of Interest Hearing One Month Before Election

A Georgia appeals court set a date to hear arguments regarding Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s eligibility to remain on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

In early May, the Georgia appeals court announced it would review a conflict of interest regarding Willis remaining on the case.

The former president and several of his co-defendants have attempted to remove Willis from the case due to her previous romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, another prosecutor who had been on the case.

A date of October 4, 2024, was set for the Georgia appeals court to hear arguments, according to CBS News. Trump’s attorney in the Georgia case, Steve Sadow, confirmed this date to the outlet:

We look forward to presenting argument before Judges Brown, Markel, and Land on why this case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for the trial court’s acknowledged “odor of mendacity” misconduct in violation of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.

In March, Trump filed a motion to have Willis disqualified from the case. The former president’s filing came days after Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the case if Wade resigned.

In his ruling, McAfee found that Willis’s and Wade’s former romantic relationship created no “actual conflict” that would result in Willis being removed from the case.

Hours after the judge’s ruling, Wade resigned from the case.

Initially, Trump was charged with 13 criminal charges. However, three were removed, and he is now facing ten felony counts in the Georgia election interference case. Trump was charged along with 18 co-defendants.