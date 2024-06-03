The effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines — as they did not prevent transmission of the coronavirus, as originally pitched — is a “complicated issue,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a line of questioning before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Monday.

Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) asked Fauci about the effectiveness — or lack thereof — of the coronavirus vaccines, noting that they “did not stop transmission of the virus.”

“Did the COVID vaccine stop transmission of the virus?” Wenstrup asked.

“That is a complicated issue, because in the beginning, the first iteration of the vaccines did have an effect, not 100 percent not a high effect,” Fauci admitted, although he claimed they “did prevent infection and subsequently, obviously transmission.”

“However, it’s important to point out something that we did not know early on that became evidence as the months went by, is that the durability of protection against infection, and hence transmission was relatively limited, whereas the duration of protection against disease, hospitalization and deaths was more prolonged,” Fauci claimed, asserting that they “did not know that in the beginning.”

“In the beginning, it was felt that in fact it did prevent infection and thus transmission but that was proven as time went by, to not be a durable effect,” he concluded, admitting that the vaccine was not everything they touted it as originally.

When asked if the coronavirus vaccine was 100 percent effective, Fauci responded, “I don’t believe any vaccine is 100 percent effective.”

President Biden is among those who has spread such misinformation, claiming in 2021 that vaccinated individuals could not contract the virus. One year later, the twice vaccinated and twice boosted Joe Biden contracted the illness, after months of demonizing the unvaccinated.

In 2021, Biden also falsely claimed that the vaccinated could not spread the disease.

