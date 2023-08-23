Rachel Maddow: DeSantis Was ‘Absolutely Terrible,’ Shocking How Bad He Was

On Wednesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said on her network’s post-GOP debate analysis that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was “absolutely terrible.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I thought DeSantis was ludicrous. The Republican chats will all be about this was his time to rise and prove what they say on the right. I don’t think he rose. I think he said silly things. I don’t think he disqualified himself but I don’t think he was the anointed Trump alternative that has not been the case. I don’t think he conducted himself in any ways that re-establishes him.”

Maddow said, “Can I just say something. I think DeSantis was absolutely terrible.”

Wallace said, “Yeah, I mean what is happening on the right is that he has lost the fans and donors who said DeSantis will answer our Trump coup plotter problem. He didn’t do anything to stop that. I agree.”

Maddow said, “I was surprised, I’m not rooting for him or against him, but as a candidate who has won a lot of elections and been in a lot of debates and has been running for president, has been the number two person under Trump in the polling for so long, I really thought that he was performing and forgive me at a Doug Burgum.”

She added, “I was shocked by how bad DeSantis is at playing a politician.”

