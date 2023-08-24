Biden 2024 Board Member Moore: 3% Inflation Is Lowest It’s Been Under Biden, Want 4 More Years of That ‘Momentum’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden-Harris 2024 National Campaign Advisory Board member and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) touted inflation that is “at its lowest level since 2021” and said the Biden campaign is “saying the momentum that we’re seeing and the partnership that we are seeing with our federal government, it matters. And that’s the thing that we want to make sure we have four more years of.”

Moore said, “I can tell you right now, we are watching historic levels of unemployment — historically low levels of unemployment. In the State of Maryland, we’re going on five straight months of historically low unemployment. The fact that we’re talking about inflation, well, we have seen inflation, it’s now at its lowest level since 2021 and where the United States has the lowest inflation rate of any of the G7 countries. We want to talk about infrastructure and building, we’re now having core assets, billions of dollars that are being put toward roads and bridges, that’s both getting people to work in terms of fixing it, and also giving people the opportunity to get to work, because you can’t have economic mobility if you don’t have physical mobility. So, what’s happening is, you’re watching a campaign in a re-elect that’s saying the momentum that we’re seeing and the partnership that we are seeing with our federal government, it matters. And that’s the thing that we want to make sure we have four more years of.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett