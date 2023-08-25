Waltz: We Have to Press Dems on When They Think Life Begins, Point Out Their Radical Abortion Positions

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) responded to exchanges in the Republican debate on abortion by arguing that Republicans have to point out the extreme positions Democrats have and press Democrats on when they believe life begins.

Waltz stated, [relevant remarks begin around 31:25] “At the end of the day, I think we’ve got to start talking about this very differently. And we have to point out the extreme positions of the Democrats. If a child can feel pain, if a child has a heartbeat, it is viable and sitting in the womb, you should not be able to murder it with an abortion. And that child deserves to be protected, whether it’s a minute before birth, a month before birth. Really, this is an argument about when does life begin. And that’s what we need to be asking the Democrats, when do they believe life begins? A second outside the womb, but not a second inside the womb? … And of course, the media doesn’t help at all. But we need to put them on the defensive to explain that. Explain that to the American people, when’s that magic moment when they believe life begins and needs to be protected? Because this is about protecting children, not, as they spin it, about taking rights away from women.”

