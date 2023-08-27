Mace: Nikki Haley Only GOP Candidate Talking About Protecting Women, Not Demonizing Them

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation” that former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) was the only Republican presidential candidate who is saying “we should protect women and not demonize them” over abortion.

Anchor Nancy Cordes said, “Congresswoman Mace, you are pro-life, but you said your party is it too extreme on abortion. On the debate stage the other night, many of the candidates put their support behind a national abortion ban at 15 weeks, perhaps even early. Your fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley was not among them. She said that’s unrealistic. Do you think that position is going hold up well with the GOP primary electorate?”

Mace said, “Certainly, every candidate talked about being pro-life and what their limits may or may not be, but the only candidate on the stage that talked about how we should protect women and not demonize them was Nikki Haley. That is a message we have to carry through. We have to be pro-woman and pro-life.”

She added, “You cannot go after women and attack them because they make a choice you don’t like or agree with because it’s a sensitive subject right now. We want to show that we’re going to protect women who have been raped, girls victims of incest. We want to make sure every woman in this country, regardless of where she lives or how much money she makes she, has access to birth control. Those are the kinds of things we’ll talk about child care, but those are the kinds of things that matter to women. We have to show that we care.”

